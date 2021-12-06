Excel Saga Manga Gets 25th Anniversary 1-Shot Chapter

60-page chapter debuts on December 28

The January 2022 issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed on November 30 that Koushi Rikudou will publish a new 60-page one-shot chapter for his Excel Saga manga in the magazine's next issue on December 28 to celebrate the manga's 25th anniversary. The chapter will have a color opening page, and the manga will feature on the issue's front cover. Rikudou posted a photo of the magazine announcement on his Twitter account.

Rikudou launched Excel Saga in Young King Ours in 1996, and ended it after 15 years in 2011 with 27 compiled book volumes. The manga inspired an anime series that ran from 1999 to 2000.

The manga's story centers a secret organization called Across. Believing the world is corrupt, Across aims at world domination — with only two hapless agents named Excel Excel and Hyatt.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English in North America in 2003, and ADV Films released the anime version.

Rikudou ended his Super Cartesian Theater manga in December 2018. Rikudou launched the manga in Young King Ours in June 2016.