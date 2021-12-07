Fuga: Melodies of Steel Game's Manga Launches

Kadokawa 's Famitsu.com site launched the first chapter of a manga adaptation of CyberConnect2 's Fuga Melodies of Steel ( Senjō no Fuga ) game on Tuesday. Takafumi Adachi is drawing the manga, and the second chapter will debut on December 21.

CyberConnect2 announced the manga on August 10.

Fuga Melodies of Steel launched on July 29 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game features audio in Japanese and French and text in Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

CyberConnect2 describes the game:

One fateful night, a peaceful village is thrown into the flames of war. Determined to save their families captured by the Berman Army, a group of children hops aboard a giant tank, the Taranis. They make their way through the country, fighting against the Berman Army as they search for their families. Fuga: Melodies of Steel is the newest installment in the Little Tail Bronx series such as previous titles like Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter, which are set within same world inhabited by Caninu and Felineko.

Fuga Melodies of Steel is a 20th-anniversary title for the Little Tail Bronx series. Besides vengeance, the game's themes are war and kemono.

Adachi serialized the 11-volume Metal Fight Beyblade manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine from 2008 to 2012.

Source: Famitsu.com