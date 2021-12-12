Manga Planet Licenses Azure Konno's Koe de Oshigoto! Manga

Company will release series in English starting this month

Manga Planet announced on Friday that it has licensed Azure Konno 's Koe de Oshigoto! manga. The company will start releasing the series in English in December.

Manga Planet describes Koe de Oshigoto! :

Growing up in their single-parent household, Kanna knows that her mom and big sister Yayoi always do their best to make sure she has the best life has to offer. So when said big sister asks Kanna to help out with work, she can't help but say yes - but will Kanna ever be ready to lend her voice to the kind of video games Yayoi has been making?

The manga ran from 2008 to 2013 and inspired a two-episode original video anime in 2010. Media Blasters released the anime in 2014. Futabasha shipped the 10th compiled volume of the manga in July 2013.

Konno launched a sequel to the manga titled Koe de Oshigoto!! in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in May 2020. The manga ended in November.

Digital Manga Publishing licensed Konno's Shiritsu Hakanai Gakuen manga in 2014 under the title No Pants, No Problem , but the company only released one volume of the series. The manga began in 2013 and Futabasha published a total of five compiled book volumes for the series.

Konno's Nobunaga Teacher's Young Bride ( Nobunaga Sensei no Osanazuma ) manga inspired a television anime series of shorts in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The manga ended in August 2019.

Source: Press release