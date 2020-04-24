Azure Konno Launches Koe de Oshigoto!! Sequel Manga

The June issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine announced on Friday that Azure Konno will draw a sequel of their Koe de Oshigoto! manga titled Koe de Oshigoto!! . Konno posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Friday.

Konno's Koe de Oshigoto! manga ran from 2008 to 2013 and inspired a two-episode original video anime in 2010. Media Blasters released the anime in 2014.

The manga centers on 16-year-old Aoyagi Kanna. Aoyagi's sister works for an adult game company, and she asks Aoyagi to help out as a voice actress for the company.

Digital Manga Publishing licensed Konno's Shiritsu Hakanai Gakuen manga in 2014 under the title No Pants, No Problem , but the company only released one volume of the series. The manga began in 2013 and Futabasha published a total of five compiled book volumes for the series.

Konno's Nobunaga Teacher's Young Bride ( Nobunaga Sensei no Osanazuma ) manga inspired a television anime series of shorts in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The manga ended last August.