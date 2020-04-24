News
Azure Konno Launches Koe de Oshigoto!! Sequel Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The June issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine announced on Friday that Azure Konno will draw a sequel of their Koe de Oshigoto! manga titled Koe de Oshigoto!!. Konno posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Friday.
Konno's Koe de Oshigoto! manga ran from 2008 to 2013 and inspired a two-episode original video anime in 2010. Media Blasters released the anime in 2014.
The manga centers on 16-year-old Aoyagi Kanna. Aoyagi's sister works for an adult game company, and she asks Aoyagi to help out as a voice actress for the company.
Digital Manga Publishing licensed Konno's Shiritsu Hakanai Gakuen manga in 2014 under the title No Pants, No Problem, but the company only released one volume of the series. The manga began in 2013 and Futabasha published a total of five compiled book volumes for the series.
Konno's Nobunaga Teacher's Young Bride (Nobunaga Sensei no Osanazuma) manga inspired a television anime series of shorts in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The manga ended last August.
Sources: Monthly Action June issue and magazine's website, Azure Konno's Twitter account