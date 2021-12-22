Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari Promotional Net Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 14 Premiere

The staff of Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari, the promotional net anime for the city of Inzai in Chiba prefecture based on Yūhi Nakamura 's Inzai Aru Aru manga, revealed on Wednesday the cast, staff, and January 14 premiere on YouTube .

The cast includes:

Pony Canyon is producing the anime, and actor Tetsuhiro Ikeda is writing the script. Yū Aoki is directing the anime. Asura Film is handling the animation production.

The anime will get a special program on YouTube featuring Ishihara, Inoue, and Ikeda.

The four-panel manga launched in 2019, and is a promotional manga for the city. The manga has a total of 11 chapters. The manga centers on a 10-year-old girl named Shirushi Nishizumi who lives in the city, and the alien she meets after it crash lands in Inzai. The alien needs "Aru Aru Energy" to be able to power back up its spaceship.

