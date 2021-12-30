New Kindaichi Case Files Manga Launches in January

Will run alongside the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo manga

The February issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Fumiya Sato , Yōzaburō Kanari , and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) manga will get a new series by Sato and Amagi titled Yatagarasu-mura Satsujin Jiken (Yatagarasu Village Murder Case). The manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 11 with 24 pages, including color pages, and it will be featured on the front cover.

The series will feature Kindaichi as a high school student, as he was in the original series. The series will run alongside the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo manga (pictured right).

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo (The Case Files of 37-year-old Kindaichi) manga in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on October 21.

The original Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi who usually seems dull — but when there is a case, he demonstrates remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. The original manga inspired other spinoff manga, anime movies, OVAs, and a television anime series. The Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R manga also inspired two television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2012. The manga ended in October 2017.

Sato launched a new manga spinoff titled Kinnyaichi Shonen no Jikenbo in Evening on Tuesday. The four-panel comedy manga stars the titular character turned into a cat.

Sato previously drew the Akechi Keibu no Jikenbo spinoff manga for the franchise . The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in May 2014, and ended August 2018 with five volumes. The manga received a television anime special titled The File of Young Kindaichi Returns: The File of Inspector Akechi in December 2015.