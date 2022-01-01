Yozakura Quartet Manga to Enter Final Arc This Year

Manga launched in 2016; inspired 2 TV anime in 2008, 2013

Suzuhito Yasuda revealed on Twitter on Saturday that their Yozakura Quartet manga will enter its final arc this year. Yasuda added that the manga will not end this year, however.

The manga launched in 2006 in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and Kodansha published the manga's 28th volume on September 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Hime is a superheroine. Ao can read minds. Kotoha can conjure up anything with the right word. And Akina … well, he's just a regular guy, surrounded by three supergirls! Together, they protect the town of Sakurashin. But that's not easy, as the town faces demon dogs and other supernatural threats!

Kodansha Comics published the 27th volume on April 13, and will publish the 28th volume on January 18.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2008, and then inspired the 13-episode Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ television anime in 2013. The manga also inspired the Yozakura Quartet ~Hoshi no Umi~ OVA and the Yozakura Quartet ~Tsuki ni Naku~ OVA in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Yasuda has provided character designs and illustrations for Durarara!! , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Devil Survivor , DIVE!! , and Ai: Tenchi Muyo! , among other works.

