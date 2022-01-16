Kyary Pamyu Pamyu to Perform at Coachella Event in April

Artist will perform at festival on April 16, April 23

Record label Nippon Columbia announced on Thursday that Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16 and April 23. The festival will take place from April 15-17 and from April 22-24.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu was originally slated to perform at the festival in April 2020. Vocaloid icon Hatsune Miku was also scheduled to perform at the festival in 2020. According to The Press-Enterprise newspaper, more than 60% of the lineup for Coachella 2020 will perform at this year's festival.

The 2020 event was at first delayed to October 2020, but was later canceled altogether. The event was also canceled in 2021.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu made her major label debut in 2011 with her album Moshi Moshi Harajuku . She has performed theme songs for such anime as Shin-chan (as well as several Shin-chan films) and Ninjala .



The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Coachella Valley in California. The festival showcases popular and established musical artists along with emerging artists across a broad variety of music genres.



Source: Press release