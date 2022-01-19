Kazutomo Ichitomo's Handyman Saitō in Another World Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about handyman who reincarnates into fantasy world launched in 2018

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Benriya Saitō-san, Isekai ni Iku ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. Ichitomo drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Ichitomo launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in 2018, and Kadokawa will publish the sixth volume on January 21. The manga has 300,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

The "heartwarming another world fantasy" manga centers on Saitō, an ordinary handyman who is reincarnated into another world. He forms a dungeon exploring party with Raelza, a beautiful and strong warrior; Morok, a powerful magician who due to his senility keeps forgetting spells; and Lafanpan, a cute but miserly fairy. His handyman experience is helpful for when they need to open a locked chest or fix their armor.

Kaiten Books is releasing Ichitomo's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! manga in English.



Sources: Comic Natalie