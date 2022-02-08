Bandai Namco Details Restructuring of Sunrise, Other IP Production Operations

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. announced more details on Tuesday about the reorganization of its IP Production Unit. The umbrella company is combining its visual, music production business, and creation business into a new IP Production unit on April 1. As part of this project, Bandai Namco Holdings is combining anime studio Sunrise Inc. , the visual business operations of Bandai Namco Arts Inc., and Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc. into the new company Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. According to Bandai Namco Holdings , Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. "will have responsibility as the business management company in the IP Production Unit."

Similarly, Bandai Namco Holdings is combining the music operations of Bandai Namco Arts , Bandai Namco Live Creative , and Sunrise Music to form the new company Bandai Namco Music Live Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings emphasized in its press release that it will still use and develop the individual brand name of Sunrise with over four decades of history. Regarding Sunrise , Emotion , and similar brands, the company stated that in the new reorganization, "each brand delivers unique works throughout the world," and "each brand brings fans together throughout the world."

Makoto Asanuma , Sunrise 's current president and representative director, will serve as the president and representative director of Bandai Namco Filmworks. Satoshi Kawano , Bandai Namco Arts ' current president and representative director, will serve as Bandai Namco Filmworks' executive vice-president. Yoshitaka Tao , Bandai Namco Rights Marketing 's current president and representative director, will serve as Bandai Namco Filmworks' managing director. Similarly, Takaaki Suzuki , Bandai Namco Live Creative 's current president and representative director, will serve as the president and representative director of Bandai Namco Music Live.

Sunrise Studio Ltd. was founded in September 1972 after former members of Mushi Production established the anime production company Sōeisha .

Bandai Namco Holdings announced in October 2021 that it was reorganizing the companies belonging to its IP Production Unit.

Bandai Namco Holdings previously announced in March 2021 that it would reorganize some of its overseas subsidiaries in the United States, France, and China. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S. merged with Bandai Namco Holdings France S.A.S. on September 30, and and it is retaining the name of Bandai Namco Holdings France S.A.S. Additionally, Bandai Namco Toys & Hobby Shanghai Co, Ltd. merged with Bandai Namco Entertainment Shanghai Co., Ltd., and is retaining the name of Bandai Namco Entertainment Shanghai Co, Ltd. effective January 1. Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC will merge with Bandai America Inc., and will retain the name of Bandai America Inc., effective April 1, 2022.

The Bandai Namco Group is also shifting from a five-unit structure to a three-unit structure consisting of the Entertainment Unit (merge of previous Toys and Hobby Unit and Network Entertainment Unit), the IP Production Unit (merge of previous Visual and Music Production Unit and IP Creation Unit), and the Amusement Unit (formerly the Real Entertainment Unit).

In April 2022, Bandai Namco will introduce a new corporate logo, and all companies with "Bandai Namco " in their names will use this new logo.

Sources: Sunrise 's Twitter account and website (link 2), Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (link 2)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.