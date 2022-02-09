1st 2 Front Mission Games Get Switch Remakes

Front Mission 1st: Remake launches this summer

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Square Enix is developing a remake of its Front Mission and Front Mission 2 tactical RPGs. Front Mission 1st: Remake , the remake of the first game, will launch on Switch this summer, with the remake of the second game "coming later."

The Front Mission games are primarily tactical RPGs set in a near-future Earth, and centering on geopolitical brushfire wars and colonial struggles fought with high-tech mecha called "wanzers." The first game's story centers on a colonial border conflict between a pan-American coalition, and an Asian-Oceanian alliance, revolving around a fictional island in the Pacific.

Square Enix (fromerly Square) released the first Front Mission game for the Super Famicom in 1995. Front Mission 2 released for the PlayStation in 1997.

Square Enix developed the Left Alive survival shooter game for the PlayStation 4 and PC, which shipped in 2019. The game is set in the Front Mission universe.