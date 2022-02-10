Wit Studio, maxilla Animate Cinematic for Magic: The Gathering Card Game

The official Twitter account of Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering trading card game announced on Thursday that Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan ) and maxilla inc. ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia opening sequence motion graphics) are animating a cinematic for the game's Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion. TK from Ling Tosite Sigure will perform the song "Scratch (with Kōshi Inaba )" for the animated cinematic. The video will premiere on February 16 in Japan at 12:00 p.m. JST (February 15 at 10:00 p.m. EST).

Yuki Kamiya (maxilla) is directing the cinematic and is in charge of storyboards. Takahito Matsuno (maxilla) is planning and producing the video. Takuma Ebisu (maxilla) is designing the characters.

The physical Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion will launch on February 18.

Wizards of the Coast launched Magic: The Gathering in 1993.

Source: Magic: The Gathering's Twitter account (link 2)