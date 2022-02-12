Pokémon's Collaboration Short With Daniel Arsham Streamed With English Subtitles

Animated short streams as part of "A Ripple in Time" art exhibition collaboration

The Pokémon Company International began streaming the animated short for Pokémon 's "A Ripple in Time" art exhibition collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham on Saturday.

The six-minute short follows characters Satoshi (Ash) and Pikachu as a bright light transports them to a strange place.

Aside from the animated short, the collaboration includes five art exhibitions in Tokyo in February.

Pokémon anime series director Kunihiko Yuyama directed the short and collaborated with Arsham on the project.

Five Tokyo venues — Nanzuka Underground, Sogetsu Plaza, Nanzuka 2G, Roppongi Hills 66 Plaza, and 3110NZ by LDH Kitchen — will host the exhibitions. The exhibitions will feature some of Arsham's paintings, as well as sculpture work based on quartz crystal and bronze.