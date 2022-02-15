News
Some of 16th Seiyū Award Winners Announced
posted on by Alex Mateo
The organizers of the 16th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Award, Synergy Award, and Kids/Family Award on Tuesday.
Merit AwardAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Youko Asagami (Harumi Ichiryūsai)
Agency: Aksent
Roles: Space Battleship Yamato (Yuki Mori), Galaxy Express 999 (Claire, Metalmina), City Hunter (Saeko Nogami)
Michihiro Ikemizu
Agency: Aono Production
Roles: Patlabor (Isao Ohta), Shin Kyojin no Hoshi, (Shigeo Nagashima), Kinnikuman (Super Phoenix)
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Evangelion series
Kids/Family AwardAward selected by children
The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held on March 5.
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Source: Press release