Some of 16th Seiyū Award Winners Announced

The organizers of the 16th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Award, Synergy Award, and Kids/Family Award on Tuesday.

Merit Award

seiyū

Award for thewho have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Youko Asagami ( Harumi Ichiryūsai )

Agency: Aksent

Roles: Space Battleship Yamato (Yuki Mori), Galaxy Express 999 (Claire, Metalmina), City Hunter (Saeko Nogami)





Michihiro Ikemizu

Agency: Aono Production

Roles: Patlabor (Isao Ohta), Shin Kyojin no Hoshi , ( Shigeo Nagashima ), Kinnikuman (Super Phoenix)





Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Evangelion series





Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children

Kyousei Tsukui





The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held on March 5.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū )."

Source: Press release