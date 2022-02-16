Nico Nico Chō Kaigi Event to Return After 3 Years in April

Convention returns on April 29-30

Dwango 's Nico Nico Chō Kaigi convention will return for an in-person event at Chiba's Makuhari Messe venue on April 29-30 for the first time in three years since the April 2019 event. The full event will take place from April 23-30 with an online only portion of the convention from April 23-28.

Dwango canceled the convention in 2019 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The convention would have taken place at Makuhari Messe in April 2020.

As a replacement for the convention, Dwango 's Nico Nico streaming service and the telecommunications company NTT hosted an online Nico Nico Net Chō Kaigi event. The online campaign streamed musical performances and other events live from Makuhari Messe. There was an online event in 2021 as well.

Nico Nico Chō Kaigi is Nico Nico 's largest real-world event of the year. Every April since 2012, everyday users of the service and other organizations present exhibits, performances, and other attractions in various genres such as music, anime, games, politics, and sports.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web