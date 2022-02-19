Gurazeni Dai League-hen Baseball Manga Ends 1st Phase, Begins 2nd Phase in May

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine published the ending of the "first phase" of Yūji Moritaka and Keiji Adachi 's Gurazeni Dai League-hen (Gurazeni Big League Arc), the newest story in their Gurazeni manga, on Thursday. The second phase will begin in May.

The Shōwa no Gurazeni spinoff manga will also continue with its second part in the magazine on March 3. The first part ended on December 9 to make way for Gurazeni Dai League-hen . Shōwa no Gurazeni launched in Morning in October 2020.

Moritaka and Adachi's Gurazeni baseball manga focuses on a baseball team that operates as a highly-stratified society, where the player's performance determines his annual salary. The story follows an eight-year relief pitcher with an odd left-handed side-arm throw named Natsunosuke Bonda as he fights to survive under the team's strict system.

Writer Moritaka and artist Adachi began serializing the original series in 2010. The original series ended in 2014 with 17 volumes, but the creators launched the Gurazeni: Tokyo Dome-hen sequel manga that same year. Tokyo Dome-hen ended in February 2018, and a new series titled Gurazeni : Pa League-hen (Pacific League) launched in March 2018. Pa League-hen ended in its 13th volume, which shipped on October 21.

The original manga inspired two television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

The manga also recently inspired the Gurazeni : Natsunosuke no Seishun (Gurazeni: Natsunosuke's Youth) spinoff manga by Yōsuke Uzumaki, which debuted in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in March 2020. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021.