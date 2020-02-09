Gurazeni Spinoff, New Manga by Kakegurui's Kawamoto Among 8 New Manga Launching in Evening Magazine

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Evening magazine announced on Sunday that it will launch eight new manga in the upcoming months.

Yūji Moritaka and artist Yōsuke Uzumaki will launch the Gurazeni : Natsunosuke no Seishun (Gurazeni: Natsunosuke's Youth) spinoff manga in the magazine's seventh issue on March 10.

Writer Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) and artist Yasoko Momen will launch the Legal Egg manga in the magazine's ninth issue on April 4. The manga follows a young legal apprentice who has a monthly salary of 135,000 yen (about US$1,230).

The other six new manga include:

Shuryō no Yumeka by Ryō Kobu (starts in fifth issue on February 10)

by Ryō Kobu (starts in fifth issue on February 10) Saiyōki by Yukiko Fuyumori and Kaoru Ichinose (starts in sixth issue on February 25)

by and Kaoru Ichinose (starts in sixth issue on February 25) Battō by Zabiera Hasegawa (starts in eighth issue on March 24)

by Zabiera Hasegawa (starts in eighth issue on March 24) Dakara, Hyakki wa Yoru wo Tsumugu by Sayori Tanuma (starts in 10th issue on April 28)

by Sayori Tanuma (starts in 10th issue on April 28) New work by Sōichi Sumoto (in 11th issue on May 12)

Love of the second & fourth Tuesday ( Dai-ni Dai-yon Kayōbi no Koi ) by Waka Takase (starts in Evening in 12th issue, manga already serializes on Comic Days website)

Moritaka and Keiji Adachi 's Gurazeni baseball manga focuses on a baseball team that operates as a highly-stratified society, where the player's performance determines his annual salary. The story follows an eight-year relief pitcher with an odd left-handed side-arm throw named Natsunosuke Banba as he fights to survive under the team's strict system.

Writer Moritaka and artist Adachi began serializing the series in 2010. The manga series ended in 2014 with 17 volumes, but the creators launched the Gurazeni: Tokyo Dome-hen sequel manga that same year. Tokyo Dome-hen ended in February 2018, a new series titled Gurazeni : Pa League-hen launched in March 2018.

The original manga inspired two television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019.