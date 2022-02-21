Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Game's Opening Video Streamed

Compile Heart began streaming the opening video for its Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ) game on Thursday.

The company also began streaming two videos for the game on Monday and Friday, featuring the battle systems and gameplay.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 21.

The game will feature the return of the sisters Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram. This will be the first game in the franchise since Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online in 2017 where these sisters have leading roles.

The Neptunia x Senran Kagura : Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ) crossover action RPG launched for PS4 physically and digitally in North America on October 26 and in Europe on October 29. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan on September 16. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 17, North America on April 19, and in Europe on April 22.

A new rail shooter game titled Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep launched on PC via Steam on January 20 with Japanese and English text options.

A new OVA for the franchise will debut in October 2022.