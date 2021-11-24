Compile Heart Reveals Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Game for Release on PS4, PS5 on April 21, 2022

Game will feature Nepgear, Uni, Rom, Ram as leading characters

Compile Heart revealed in this week's issue of the Weekly Famitsu magazine on Thursday that it is developing the Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ) game for release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 21, 2022.

The game will feature the return of the sisters Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram. This will be the first game in the franchise since Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online in 2017 where these sisters have leading roles.

Compile Heart and Idea Factory had opened a website last week to tease the game.

The most recent game in the franchise is the Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ) crossover action RPG, which launched for PlayStation 4 physically and digitally in North America on October 26 and in Europe on October 29. The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 16.

A new rail shooter game titled Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep will launch on PC via Steam in early 2022 with Japanese and English text options.

A new OVA for the franchise will debut in October 2022.

Source: Famitsu.com via Hachima Kikō