Compile Heart Teases New Neptunia Game in Website, Video

Compile Heart and Idea Factory opened a teaser website at the "https://www.compileheart.com/neptune/nepsis/" URL on Thursday to tease a new "anticipated" game.

PlayStation Japan posted the same video on its official YouTube channel on Thursday.

The companies will reveal the game in the next issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine on November 25.

The most recent game in the franchise is the Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ) crossover action RPG, which launched for PlayStation 4 physically and digitally in North America on October 26 and in Europe on October 29. The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 16.

A new rail shooter game titled Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep will launch on PC via Steam in early 2022 with Japanese and English text options.

A new OVA for the franchise will debut in October 2022.