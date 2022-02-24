Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Season 2's Teaser Unveils Staff, millennium parade's Theme Songs, May Debut

Netflix posted the teaser trailer for the second season of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime on Thursday. The teaser announces the season's main staff, returning main cast, and May premiere on Netflix worldwide. It also announces that Millennium Parade is performing the theme songs, including the "Secret Ceremony" opening theme song heard in the video.





Daiki Tsuneta 's Millennium Parade project is performing both the opening theme song "Secret Ceremony" and the ending theme song "No Time to Cast Anchor." Tsuneta's creative label PERIMETRON is also producing the opening sequence, and Millennium Parade members Shū Sasaki and Yūhei Kanbe are directing the opening sequence. Flying Dog is producing the music, and Sony Music Labels is collaborating on the theme songs.

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are again directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) is returning as the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) are composing the music. Toda is best known for composing the music of the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams, and Toda and Jinnouchi collaborated on the Ultraman anime. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

Masamune Shirow is once again credited as the original creator of the Ghost in the Shell manga , and the returning scriptwrtiers are Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ), Ryou Higaki ( The Eccentric Family , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ), Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Gurren Lagann ), Harumi Doki ( Ultraman , Cyborg 009 Call of Justice ), Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Samurai Champloo , Eureka Seven ), and Daisuke Daitō .

The returning cast members include:

The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime would have two 12-episode seasons, with Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing one of the seasons, and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed ) directing the other. Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 - Sustainable Warfare), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan on November 12 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters.



Source: Comic Natalie