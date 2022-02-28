1st Shin Minami no Teiō Special for 2022 Airs on March 22

Kansai TV announced on Thursday that this year's new Shin Minami no Teiō (New King of Minami) television special will air on March 22.

As before, Junia Chihara and Shunsuke Daito reprise their roles as Ginjirō and Ryūichi Sakagami, respectively. Yūki Morinaga plays Kōsei. Other cast members include Hidekazu Akai, Kiyo Matsumoto, Shunsuke Tanaka , Harumi Shuhama, and Kenjirō Ishimaru. Kōji Takayama is directing the special, and Kayo Hikawa is penning the script.

The original manga centers on Ginjirō Manda, a loan shark who charges toichi — 10% more interest every 10 days, or 365% every year. Thanks to his unrelenting money-collecting tactics, he is feared as "Minami no Oni" or the "Demon" of Osaka's Minami business district.

The first Shin Minami no Teiō live-action remake special based on Dai Tennouji and Rikiya Gou 's Minami no Teiō (King of Minami) manga premiered in September 2010. Another special aired in 2011. From 2012 to 2020, two specials aired every year. Only one special aired in 2021. This year's special will be the 21st special for the series.

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 1992, and Nihonbungeisha published the 165th volume on February 19. Prior to Shin Minami no Teiō , the manga had previously inspired 64 films and videos with veteran actor Riki Takeuchi ( Detroit Metal City , Battle Royale II: Requiem ) in the lead role.

