×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Birdie Wing Golf Anime's Video Announces More Cast, April 5 Debut

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Video previews Kohmi Hirose's opening song "Venus Line," adds Yuko Kaida, Sayaka Kinoshita to cast

The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-, Bandai Namco Pictures' new original golf television anime, began streaming the full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast members and the anime's April 5 premiere date, as well as previewing the anime's opening theme song "Venus Line" by Kohmi Hirose.

The new cast members include:

Yuko Kaida as Seira Amawashi

Sayaka Kinoshita as Klein Clara

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 5.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Akari Kitō plays Eve, while Asami Seto plays Aoi Amawashi. Other cast members include:

Takayuki Inagaki (Desert Punk, Rosario + Vampire, Chio's School Road, Ninja Box) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures, and Yousuke Kuroda (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, My Hero Academia) is in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass) and Hironori Anazawa (Scarlet Nexus) are composing the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue is overseeing the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group.

Tsukuyomi is perfoming the anime's ending theme song "Yodaka."

Source: Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- anime's website

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives