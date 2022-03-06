Jump Festa '22 Convention's Video Archive Streams Globally This Month

Shueisha announced on Sunday that archived videos from its Jump Festa '22 convention will stream globally via video-on-demand from March 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST to March 21 at 10:59 a.m. EST on Jump's official YouTube channel. The streaming will have English subtitles.

The following stage events from the convention will be available on demand:

The hybrid online and in-person convention took place on December 18-19. The physical part of the event was held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, with tickets available via lottery and with attendance limited.

Jump Festa '21 was held as an online-only convention in December 2020.

Shueisha usually hosts the convention in Tokyo each year, and the convention features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular Shueisha franchises. The convention usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.



Source: Press release