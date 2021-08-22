Shueisha to Host Jump Festa '22 as Hybrid Event

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Shueisha will hold the Jump Festa '22 event as both an online and in-person event. The event is usually held in December.

The event will feature the return of the " Jump Festa Island" experience via a special smartphone app, although Shueisha stated it will "power up" the experience this year. The app will again stream some of the stage presentations at the event.

The physical part of the event will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, with tickets available via lottery and with attendance limited. The magazine stated the situation regarding the physical event is subject to change due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last year's event, Jump Festa '21, was held as an online-only event on December 19-20.

Shueisha usually hosts the event in Tokyo each year, and the event features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular Shueisha franchises. The event usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.

