Ablaze Publishes Blitz Manga in English on September 14

Chess manga launched in April 2020

Ablaze announced on Wednesday that it will publish Cédric Biscay, Harumo Sanazaki ( The London Game , Love Dances in the Night ), and Daitaro Nishihara 's ( Gee the Wiz-Cat ) Blitz manga in English on September 14.

Shonen Jump+ launched the manga in April 2020.

Ablaze describes the manga:

Tom, a young high school student, has a crush on his classmate Harmony. When he learns about her passion for chess, Tom quickly decides to sign up for the school's chess club. But he doesn't even know the rules! To impress Harmony, he is left with no choice: he must learn quickly and train seriously. Soon Tom discovers the existence of Garry Kasparov, the greatest player in the history of chess. He stumbles upon a virtual reality machine that promises to help him analyze the most legendary matches of the master! In an unexpected twist of event, Tom soon is granted access to the highest echelons of the chess world...

Each volume of the release will have bonus content such as chess tips and chess lexicon.

Ablaze also announced that it will release O'Emperor and Gom-Guk's ' Heavenly Demon Reborn! '

Source: Press release