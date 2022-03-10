Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san Manga/Novel Series Gets Anime

Story follows high-schooler whose lives with his strong sister in another world

The seventh compiled book volume for writer Konoe and artist Kenji Taguchi 's Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san: Ane Dо̄han no Isekai Seikatsu Hajimemashita (One Turn Kill Sister in Another World: I Started Living in Another World with My Older Sister) manga, which is based on a web novel by Konoe, announced on Friday that the series is getting an anime.

Konoe launched the manga on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in December 2019. Taguchi ( Ane Log ) and Konoe launched a manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website and Sunday GX magazine in March 2020.

The story follows Asahi Ikusaba, a high-school student who got lost and ended up in another world. He has knowledge of video games and fantasy worlds, but he is weak and does not have any "cheat abilities." He finds his older sister Mayu in the other world, and she has the strongest cheat ability and also has a brother complex.

Source: Comic Natalie