Isekai Yakkyoku Anime's 1st Video Announces Lead Voice Actress, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Liz Takayama 's Isekai Yakkyoku (Alternate World Pharmacy) novel series posted the anime's first promotional video on Friday. The video announces anime's lead voice actress, main staff, and 2022 premiere.

Aki Toyosaki stars as Pharma de Medicis.

Keizou Kusakawa ( Kan Colle , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st , Ahiru no Sora , Dog Days , Sekirei ) is directing the anime at diomedéa , and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto ( Chio's School Road , Kan Colle ) is designing the characters.

The story centers around a young pharmacologist who was so focused on his research that he died from overwork. He was transported to an alternate world and reincarnated as Pharma, the scion in a noble lineage of court healers. In this world where erroneous remedies and cures are rampant, he takes on all kinds of ailments to save lives, thanks to his inside knowledge of modern pharmacology from his past life.

Takayama launched the story on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists). Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint published the eighth volume of the light novel series in print with illustrations by keepout on July 21. Sei Takano has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine. The franchise has over 2.3 million copies in circulation.

