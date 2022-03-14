Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

Romantic comedy manga centers on man who turns into beautiful classmate's pet dog

Kodansha announced on Monday that Itsutsue Furukawa's Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta (If I Became a Dog I Would be Picked Up by the Person I Like) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023.

Furukawa launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in 2020, and the manga also runs on the Magazine Pocket website. The manga's fourth volume shipped on November 17. The manga will stop running on Magazine Pocket on March 17, and will instead run on the Suiyōbi no Sirius and YanMaga Web sites in addition to Shōnen Magazine R .

The "dog's viewpoint romantic comedy" manga centers on a protagonist who suddenly wakes up one day to find out he has been turned into the pet dog of his cool and beautiful classmate Karen Inukai. While Karen is cool and expressionless at school, at home she dotes on her pet dog.

Source: Comic Natalie