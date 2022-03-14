Ushio & Tora's Kazuhiro Fujita Pens New The Black Museum Manga After 7 Years

This year's 15th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine published the first chapter of a new story in Kazuhiro Fujita 's The Black Museum ( Kuro Hakubutsukan ) manga last Thursday. The new story, titled Kuro Hakubutsukan: Mikazuki yo, Kaibutsu to Odore (The Black Museum: Dance With Beasts, O Crescent Moon), centers on novelist Mary Shelley as she seeks out a red shoe left behind at a masquerade ball hosted by Queen Victoria herself. Professional dancer TAKAHIRO is credited for assistance with the manga's dancing choreography.

Fujita published the first story, Kuro Hakubutsukan: Springald , in Morning in 2007, and Kodansha published the story in one volume. The second story, Kuro Hakubutsukan: Ghost and Lady ( The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady ), ran in Morning from 2014 to 2015, and Kodansha published the story in two volumes.

Kodansha Comics published the two volumes of The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady in English.

Fujita's Ushio & Tora manga ran from 1990 to 1996 in Weekly Shonen Sunday with 33 volumes. The manga was adapted into an original video anime series in 1992 and a television anime that began in July 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television series, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Studio VOLN produced a television anime adaptation of Fujita's Karakuri Circus ( Le Cirque de Karakuri ) manga that premiered on Amazon in Japan in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas. Fujita's Bakegyamon manga also inspired a television anime in 2006. Another manga, the " Karakuri no Kimi " short story in Fujita's Yoru no Uta collection, inspired the Puppet Princess original video anime project.