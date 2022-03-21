You and Me/Kimi to Boku Manga Ends, Gets 3 Side Story Chapters

1st of 3 side story chapters debuts on April 18

The April issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine published the final chapter of Kiichi Hotta 's Kimi to Boku . manga last Friday, and also revealed that the manga will have three extra side story chapters beginning with the magazine's next issue on April 18.

The manga's 16th and 17th compiled book volumes will be the final volumes, and will ship in early summer.

The manga resumed December 2018 after being on hiatus since the magazine's November 2015 issue, but only published three chapters. The manga resumed again on January 18 earlier this year, publishing three chapters and ending last Friday.

The manga took a previous hiatus in November 2014 due to the author's health.

Hotta's original manga and its anime adaptations follow the lives of four teenaged boys — the good-looking twins Yuta and Yuki Asaba, the effeminate Shun Matsuoka, and the class head Kaname Tsukahara — who have known each other for most of their lives. Their friendship has its ups and downs, but they remain close right into high school. A half-Japanese transfer student named Chizuru Tachibana joins their group and adds a new dynamic to the everyday adolescent friendships.

The first 13-episode anime season premiered in October 2011, and the second 13-episode season premiered in April 2012. Crunchyroll streamed both anime seasons as they aired in Japan under the title You and Me.

The manga began in Square Enix 's Gangan Powered magazine in 2004, and it moved to Monthly G Fantasy in 2009. The 15th compiled book volume shipped in June 2015. The manga is unrelated to the similarly titled Flash anime and live-action film Kimi to Boku from Shigeto Yamagara .