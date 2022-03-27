thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light Game Gets Animation Project

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Sunday revealed that thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light game is getting an animated project. The presentation did not reveal which studio is animating the project.

The AnimeJapan 2022 event also had a large exhibition hall booth for the game.

thatgamecompany ( Journey, Flower, Flow ) released Sky: Children of the Light for iOS in July 2019 and for Android in April 2020. The game then released for Nintendo Switch in June 2021. The game is free to play.

The stage presentation also revealed the return of the "Days of Bloom" event in the game, and the "Season of Performance" will launch in the game on April 11. Yuuki Kaji was named as the game's official celebrity ambassador and influencer partner in Japan.

Additionally, the presentation revealed a video highlighting the game's journey so far.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2022 stage presentation, press release