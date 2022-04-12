News
Monster Rancher Gets New Smartphone Game This Year
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
KOEI Tecmo Games and LINE Corporation announced on Tuesday that they are producing a new smartphone game for the Monster Rancher (Monster Farm) franchise that will release this year. The game is titled LINE: Monster Farm.
The first game in the Monster Rancher series debuted for the PlayStation console in 1997. The game tasks players with raising a variety of monsters to fight in tournaments, with players deciding how to raise the monster, which then determines how the monsters fight. A notable feature of many games in the series is the ability to generate a random monster dependent upon discs that players provide for the game to read.
Monster Rancher 2 initially debuted for PlayStation in Japan in February 1999. The game then launched in North America in August 1999 and in Europe in October 2000.
KOEI Tecmo released a port of the original Monster Rancher game in Japan for iOS and Android devices in November 2019 and for Switch in December 2019. The company released a port of Monster Rancher 2 on iOS and Android devices and for Switch in Japan in September 2020. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, an updated version of the franchise's first two games, launched in December 2021 for Switch and PC via Steam in Japan, and for Switch, PC via Steam, and iOS devices in the West.
Sources: LINE: Monster Farm smartphone game's website, Inside Games via My Game News Flash