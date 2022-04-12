Monster Rancher Gets New Smartphone Game This Year

KOEI Tecmo Games and LINE Corporation announced on Tuesday that they are producing a new smartphone game for the Monster Rancher ( Monster Farm ) franchise that will release this year. The game is titled LINE: Monster Farm .

The first game in the Monster Rancher series debuted for the PlayStation console in 1997. The game tasks players with raising a variety of monsters to fight in tournaments, with players deciding how to raise the monster, which then determines how the monsters fight. A notable feature of many games in the series is the ability to generate a random monster dependent upon discs that players provide for the game to read.

Monster Rancher 2 initially debuted for PlayStation in Japan in February 1999. The game then launched in North America in August 1999 and in Europe in October 2000.

KOEI Tecmo released a port of the original Monster Rancher game in Japan for iOS and Android devices in November 2019 and for Switch in December 2019. The company released a port of Monster Rancher 2 on iOS and Android devices and for Switch in Japan in September 2020. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX , an updated version of the franchise 's first two games, launched in December 2021 for Switch and PC via Steam in Japan, and for Switch, PC via Steam , and iOS devices in the West.

