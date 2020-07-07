Monster Rancher 2 Gets Port for Switch, Smartphones This Fall

The official Twitter account for KOEI Tecmo 's Monster Rancher ( Monster Farm ) franchise revealed on Tuesday that KOEI Tecmo will release a port of its Monster Rancher 2 game for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android this fall.

The release will include new elements as well as improvements based on the results of a previous Twitter campaign. This week's issue of Kadokawa Game Linkage's Weekly Famitsu magazine will reveal more information on Thursday.

Monster Rancher 2 features more than 400 monsters, and it debuted for PlayStation in Japan in February 1999. The game then launched in North America in August 1999 and in Europe in October 2000.

KOEI Tecmo released a port of the original Monster Rancher game in Japan for iOS and Android devices on November 28 and for Switch on December 19.

The first game in the Monster Rancher series debuted for the PlayStation console in 1997. The game tasks players with raising a variety of monsters to fight in tournaments, with the game deciding how to raise the monster, which then determines how the monsters fight. A notable feature of many games in the series is the ability to generate a random monster dependent upon discs that the player provides for the game to read.

The most recent entry in the series is My Monster Rancher , a smartphone game that debuted in 2011.

The game series inspired a 73-episode television anime series that ran from 1999 to 2001.