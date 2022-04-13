Nagisa Komugi Ends I'll Be with Them Again Today Manga

The May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine published the final chapter of Nagisa Komugi's I'll Be with Them Again Today ( Kyō mo Karera no Otonari de ) manga on Wednesday. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on June 13.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Nao's mother's best friend decided to move into the house next door after her divorce, bringing along her son, Kyosuke-kun, who's around Nao's age. She couldn't be more excited when she finds out he's handsome—more so than his little brother, the reticent Tomoyasu. Nao's not sure how to handle the excitement of living next to these handsome siblings, but little does she know, the excitement is just getting started...!

Komugi launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third volume on January 13. Kodansha Comics published the first volume digitally in English on March 22, and the second volume will debut on April 19.