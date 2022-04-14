Nippon Ichi Software, Vanillaware's GrimGrimoire Gets Remastered Game on PS4, Switch

Trailer streamed for game launching on July 28

Japanese gaming news website Famitsu revealed on Thursday that Nippon Ichi Software will release a remaster of Vanillware's GrimGrimoire PlayStation 2 game titled GrimGrimoire OnceMore for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch in Japan on July 28. Nippon Ichi Software streamed an announcement trailer:

The 2D real-time strategy game's remaster will include improved high-resolution visuals, new voice recordings, and new features such as "Great Magic" and "Skill Trees." There will be new fast-forward and in-battle save options, as well as a new hard difficulty.

The cast includes:

Iori Saeki as Lillet Blan

Miharu Hanai as Margarita Surprise

Teruo Seki as Gammel Dore

Hiromichi Tezuka as Advocat

The original game launched for PS2 in 2007 in Japan and in the West.

Source: Famitsu.com via Gematsu