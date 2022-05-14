Alice Gear Aegis CS Game's Promo Video Previews Battle Gameplay, Multiplayer Mode

MAGES. began streaming a promotional video on Saturday for Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix , the console version of Pyramid and COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game. The video previews battle gameplay, customization, the game's story mode, and online multiplayer.

MAGES. will release the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 8. The console version of the game will include six-person multiplayer, 3D action elements, and various gameplay modes. Humikane Shimada is again in charge of character designs, and sound creator group ZUNTATA is composing the music.

The original Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018.

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses) OVA launched in September 2021.

The game is also inspiring a television anime adaptation.