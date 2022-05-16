Viki Adds Do not say mystery, More Live-Action Series

Also:, more

Streaming service Viki revealed on May 5 that it has added the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga.

The service also added the following live-action adaptations of manga:

49 Days with A Merman

60 Minutes Until the First Love Affair

Anitomo series and movie

series and movie Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers 2

The Full-Time Wife Escapist

A Man Who Defies The World of BL 2

Melancholy of the Betrayed

Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!

Only Just Married

Promise Cinderella

Rinko-san Wants to Try

Rokuhoudou Colorful Days

AsianCrush has also added the following:

Afro Tanaka

Detective Conan : The Letter of Challenge

Hakuōki : Sweet School Life

The Legend Of The Stardust Brothers

Love Is Phantom

Mei's Butler

Mischievous Kiss

Mischievous Kiss 2

My Little Lover

Seto and Utsumi

Soul Flower Train

Tomie: Unlimited

Wakako Zake

Wakako Zake 2

You're My Pet

The live-action Do not say mystery series premiered on January 10.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.