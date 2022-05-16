News
Viki Adds Do not say mystery, More Live-Action Series
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Boys Over Flowers, A Man Who Defies The World of BL 2, more
Streaming service Viki revealed on May 5 that it has added the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga.
The service also added the following live-action adaptations of manga:
- 49 Days with A Merman
- 60 Minutes Until the First Love Affair
- Anitomo series and movie
- Boys Over Flowers
- Boys Over Flowers 2
- The Full-Time Wife Escapist
- A Man Who Defies The World of BL 2
- Melancholy of the Betrayed
- Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!
- Only Just Married
- Promise Cinderella
- Rinko-san Wants to Try
- Rokuhoudou Colorful Days
AsianCrush has also added the following:
- Afro Tanaka
- Detective Conan: The Letter of Challenge
- Hakuōki: Sweet School Life
- The Legend Of The Stardust Brothers
- Love Is Phantom
- Mei's Butler
- Mischievous Kiss
- Mischievous Kiss 2
- My Little Lover
- Seto and Utsumi
- Soul Flower Train
- Tomie: Unlimited
- Wakako Zake
- Wakako Zake 2
- You're My Pet
The live-action Do not say mystery series premiered on January 10.
Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.
Sources: Viki's Twitter account and website, AsianCrush