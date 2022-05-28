Karneval's Touya Mikanagi Launches Luce and the White Contract Manga on June 28

New manga centers on older sister with no parents who receives sudden strange request

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Friday that Touya Mikanagi will launch a new manga titled Luce to Shiro no Keiyaku ( Luce and the White Contract ) in the magazine's August issue on June 28. The manga will be featured on the cover of the August issue, and the first chapter will have an opening color page.

Mikanagi posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Friday.

The fantasy manga centers on Luce, who lives with just her younger sister after their parents died. Their true origin is from an enemy nation, and so the people of their current nation often treat them a bit badly. However, one day someone suddenly appears before Luce, with a strange request: "I want you to become my spouse's lover."

Mikanagi launched the fantasy action series Karneval in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in 2007, and ended the series on October 28. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.

The series inspired a television anime in 2013. Funimation released the complete series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America in June 2014, and again in 2016 and 2020.