Akissa Saiké's Ghost Reaper Girl Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Health

Shueisha revealed on the Shonen Jump+ app and website on Tuesday that Akissa Saiké 's Ghost Reaper Girl manga is going on hiatus "for a while" due to Saiké's worsening health. Saiké wrote a statement saying he will work toward resuming the manga under the guidance and treatment of his doctor. Shueisha will reveal the manga's return date at a later time.

Saiké launched the manga in July 2020. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

A new series from the creator of [ Rosario + Vampire ] with artwork that's beyond this dimension! Chloe dreams of being an actress, but her path to success may be closed as she's now twenty-eight with very little to show for it. However, she does happen to have a special occult body type!

Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled volume in Japan on March 4.

Saiké is also known as Akihisa Ikeda . Ikeda published the Rosario + Vampire manga in Shueisha 's Monthly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2007, and Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Ikeda published the Rosario + Vampire Season II manga in Jump SQ. from 2007 to 2014, and Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all volumes of both manga. The original manga inspired two television anime seasons in 2008.



Source: Shonen Jump+