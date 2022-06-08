Anime Expo 2022 to No Longer Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test

Masks still required

The staff of the Anime Expo 2022 event revealed that attendees will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to attending the event. Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required indoors (except in designated eating areas) and will be optional outdoors. Face coverings must fit snugly and properly, fully covering attendees' nose and mouth, and secure under the chin.

The convention is not offering refunds.

The staff notes that "these requirements and guidelines may be subject to change as more details emerge." The staff also states that "all guidelines and measures being put into place are driven by data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

Anime Expo will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention last year. Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention.

Update: Removed outdated background paragraph. Thanks, Electric Wooloo.

Update 2: Added information about refund policy.