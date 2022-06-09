Anime Expo 2022 Reinstates Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test Requirement

Event's Health & Safety update states "requirements,, guidelines are final"

Following yesterday's announcement that attendees at the Anime Expo 2022 event would no longer be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test, staff updated the event's Health & Safety guidelines on Thursday stating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will in fact be required. The negative test must be taken within 72 hours of the convention.

The update stated the "requirements and guidelines are final."

We have reinstated our previous COVID-19 policy requiring both proof of vaccination (or negative test) and face coverings for entry. SPJA will be requiring all attendees of AX 2022 to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to attending the event. All attendees of AX 2022 will be required to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, at all times unless in outdoor areas or actively drinking or eating. Face coverings must fit snugly and properly, fully covering your nose and mouth, and secure under your chin. Please note that these requirements and guidelines apply to all attendee groups, including but not limited to, exhibitors, artists, vendors, guests, staff, press, industry, volunteers, and cosplayers. These requirements and guidelines are final.

Anime Expo will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention last year. Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention.

Source: Anime Expo