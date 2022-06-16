Square Enix Reveals Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Remaster Game

Game ships for PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam this winter

Square Enix unveiled a new remastered version of its Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII game titled Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion during its "Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration" event on Thursday. The game will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this winter.

Japanese Trailer



English Trailer



The new remastered version will have HD graphics and new 3D models for characters, as well as new music arrangements.

Square Enix is also developing a smartphone game titled Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis , which purports to include Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII . The game's latest trailer shows scenes from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , but in a different presentation style from the original game.

Square Enix released Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII for the PlayStation Portable in 2007.