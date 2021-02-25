Square Enix Reveals 2 Final Fantasy VII Mobile Games

Battle royale-style game launches this year, separate chapter-structured single-player game launches next year

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it is developing two new mobile games in the Final Fantasy VII franchise: Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis . Both games will launch for iOS and Android devices.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is a battle royale-style game that takes place 30 years before the main Final Fantasy VII game. The game will launch worldwide this year.

Japanese Trailer



English Trailer



Square Enix describes the game:

[ Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is] a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will launch worldwide in 2022.

Japanese Trailer



English Trailer



Square Enix describes the game:

[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game will feature the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. A PlayStation 5 version of the game titled Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade will launch on June 10 with a bonus story featuring Yuffie as a playable character.