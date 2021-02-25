News
Square Enix Reveals 2 Final Fantasy VII Mobile Games
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Square Enix announced on Thursday that it is developing two new mobile games in the Final Fantasy VII franchise: Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. Both games will launch for iOS and Android devices.
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is a battle royale-style game that takes place 30 years before the main Final Fantasy VII game. The game will launch worldwide this year.
Japanese Trailer
English Trailer
Square Enix describes the game:
[Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is] a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival.
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will launch worldwide in 2022.
Japanese Trailer
English Trailer
Square Enix describes the game:
[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.
The game will feature the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII, including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII.
Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. A PlayStation 5 version of the game titled Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade will launch on June 10 with a bonus story featuring Yuffie as a playable character.
Sources: Square Enix's YouTube channel, Final Fantasy franchise's YouTube channel, Final Fantasy VII Remake game's Twitter account (link 2)