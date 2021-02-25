Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Reveals PS5 Version in June With Extra Episode Featuring Yuffie

PS4 game owners can upgrade to PS5 version for free, can purchase Yuffie episode separately

Sony revealed during the State of Play livestream event on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a PlayStation 5 version of its Final Fantasy VII Remake game, titled Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade . The game will release worldwide on June 10.

The PS5 version will feature improved textures, lighting, background environments, and load times. The new version will also include graphics and performance modes, and a photo mode. In addition, the game will feature an extra story featuring the character Yuffie as a playable character.

Those who own the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free, but will have to purchase the Yuffie episode separately (upgrading the game in Japan from PS4 to PS5 will cost 100 yen or approximately US$1). Those with PS4 versions of the game can carry over their save data to the PS5 version.

Square Enix also revealed a visual featuring Yuffie Kirasagi and Sonon Kusakabe.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtrack will be available online via music subscription services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited on Friday .

Square Enix released the game on PS4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021.

Tetsuya Nomura returned to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima returned to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May 2019, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.