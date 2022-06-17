Pittsburgh's Tekko Convention Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Convention takes place from July 21-24 at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

The official Facebook page for Pittsburgh's Tekko Japanese Pop Culture and Anime convention announced on Monday that the convention has launched a GoFundMe campaign for its July 2022 event. The campaign has raised US$35,000 out of its US$100,000 goal as of press time.

Pittsburgh JCS (Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society) Inc. and Elise Antel launched the fundraiser on June 8.

The convention is scheduled to take place from July 21-24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The staff of the convention stated that the need for additional funds was necessitated by outstanding bills from 2021's convention due to low turnout, a US$60,000 convention hall advance that is required for this year's convention, and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society has held Tekko since 2003.