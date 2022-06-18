Masakazu Yamaguchi's Furin Shokudō Manga Ends

Manga launched in 2016, inspired 2-season live-action series

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine published the final chapter of Masakazu Yamaguchi 's Furin Shokudō (Adultery Restaurant) manga on Wednesday.

The manga centers on 35-year-old businessman Ryūichi Yamadera. Ryūichi travels around the country on business trips, and his sole pastime is trying different foods at local restaurants. He also ends up sleeping with the various married women he meets at the restaurants, while also being married himself.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in early 2016, and Shueisha published the manga's 20th compiled volume on February 18.

The manga's live-action net series adaptation premiered in March 2018, and a second season premiered in July 2019.

Yamaguchi's Dengeki Oshioki Musume Gōtaman manga inspired the Dengeki Oshioki Musume Gōtaman: Gōtaman Tanjō-hen ( Butt Attack Punisher Girl Gautaman ) OVA and the Dengeki Oshioki Musume Gōtaman R: Ai to Kanashimi no Final Battle ( Butt Attack Punisher Girl Gautaman R ) OVA in 1994. Tokyopop released his nine-volume Arm of Kannon manga in 2004-2007.