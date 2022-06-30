Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation Game Heads West in August

Game will be available for Switch, PS4 in English, German, Spanish, Portuguese

Game developer neos announced on Tuesday that it will release its Shin-chan : Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation ( Crayon Shin-chan : Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi ) game in English, German, Spanish, and Portuguese in August for the Switch and PlayStation 4. The game's website updated to have an English version.

The game's PS4 version is new, and will also ship in Japan at the same time as the Western release.

The game shipped in Japan for the Switch in July 2021.

Kaz Ayabe, the director of the Boku no Natsuyasumi games, is directing the game, and it features some similar features to those games, including doing everyday summer activities. The game features the Nobara family visiting Kumamoto and meeting an eccentric professor.