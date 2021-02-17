Crayon Shin-chan Gets Switch Game This Summer

Boku no Natsuyasumi's Kaz Abe directs game centering everyday summer activities

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday that developer neos is producing a new game for the Crayon Shin-chan franchise titled Crayon Shin-chan : Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi ( Crayon Shin-chan : My Summer Vacation With the Professor - The Endless Seven Day Journey). The game will ship for the Switch this summer.

Kaz Ayabe, the director of the Boku no Natsuyasumi games, is directing the game, and it features some similar features to those games, including doing everyday summer activities. The game features the Nobara family visiting Kumamoto and meeting an eccentric professor.