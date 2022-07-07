×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Actor James Caan Passes Away at 82

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Godfather's Sonny Corleone, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya's Bamboo Cutter

The Twitter account of actor James Caan (The Godfather) revealed on Thursday that Caan passed away on the evening of July 6. He was 82.

Caan is best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather movie. He was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor for his role in the original 1972 film.

Caan was born on March 26, 1940 in New York City. He has a prolific career and has acted in numerous movies, including The Rain People, Lady in a Cage, Brian's Song, Dick Tracy, Thief, Bottle Rocket, and Elf.

Caan voiced the Bamboo Cutter in Studio Ghibli and Isao Takahata's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya anime film.

Image Source: James Caan's Twitter account

Sources: James Caan's Twitter account, The Los Angeles Times (Christie D'Zurilla)

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives