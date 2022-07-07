Actor James Caan Passes Away at 82

The Twitter account of actor James Caan ( The Godfather ) revealed on Thursday that Caan passed away on the evening of July 6. He was 82.

Caan is best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather movie. He was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor for his role in the original 1972 film.

Caan was born on March 26, 1940 in New York City. He has a prolific career and has acted in numerous movies, including The Rain People, Lady in a Cage, Brian's Song, Dick Tracy, Thief, Bottle Rocket , and Elf .

Caan voiced the Bamboo Cutter in Studio Ghibli and Isao Takahata 's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya anime film.

